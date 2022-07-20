A little thing like a failed relationship isn't keeping Quando Rondo down. Rappers aren't necessarily the type to jump online and express their heartache after a breakup, and for Rondo, he isn't thinking about his ex thanks to a gift he claims he received from NBA YoungBoy. Quando Rondo has repeatedly expressed his support for Top—often jumping into online beefs by trolling the Louisiana rapper's foes. That unwavering dedication has seemed to pay off in a big way as Rondo revealed YoungBoy alleged gave him $1 million.

On his Instagram Story, Quando Rondo seemingly threw a few verbal shots at his ex-girlfriend while delivering the surprising news.

"I give it 2 weeks after the break up you gone be getting ****** but I ain't tripping I seen it all," he wrote. "LIL TOP JUST GAVE ME A MILLION DOLLARS LAST WEEK PLUS I ALLREADY HAD A COUPLE HUNNIT I CAN CARELESS BOUT A ***** GOT A BAG."

After DJ Akademiks shared the screenshot of Rondo's post, social media users questioned the validity of the claim. Meanwhile, we're not sure how YoungBoy has been spending his days recently, but after beating his federal case, we're sure he's somewhere celebrating with his loved ones.

Check out Quando Rondo's post below and let us know if you think YoungBoy handed him a milli.