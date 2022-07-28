There has been an outcry of concern among Quando Rondo's fans after the rapper offered a brief, yet troubling update to social media. Rondo has been at the center of controversy in recent years, following the murder of King Von back in November 2020. The Georgia rapper was reportedly on the scene when Von was allegedly shot and killed by Rondo's friend, causing a great divide among rappers.

In more recent Rondo news, he dropped off a message that suggested he's not doing too well.

Without offering context or details, Rondo shared that he is currently being treated for some injury or condition.

"Pray for me, in da hospital fightin' for my life [broken heart emojis][praying hands emoji]," he wrote along with the hashtag, "#fuClean."

Again, the situation is unclear, but earlier today, the rapper did tweet "Thank you God." Within the last few days, things on Rondo's social media pages didn't seem out of sorts as he shared promotional videos as well as clips displaying pieces of his jewelry collection. His fans are hoping that despite any ailments he may be going through, he's on the mend.

We'll keep you updated on more about Quando Rondo's condition as he shares it with the public. Check out his posts below.