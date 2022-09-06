Sadly, Quando Rondo has lost another friend to gun violence, and it happened in broad daylight. We previously reported that while in Los Angeles, Rondo was with his friend Lul Pab in a vehicle when someone opened fire. Initial reports stated that the rapper was shot but recovering, however, it was later learned that Rondo was not hit. Tragically, 23-year-old Pab lost his life in the fray.

Immediately following the news, footage of Rondo at the scene circulated, and it showed the Georgia native openly grieving the loss of his friend. The chaos has reportedly caused Rondo to share a few thoughts on Instagram about splitting from his crew.

"It's time for me to spend time to myself and free myself from a lot of people," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "My Main Manz Gone & a lot more sh*t I'm cool on alot of sh*t if I feel like you not with me it's no reason for me To be holding on to you no need to shake your hand or fake some with you ! I'm Living Life How I wanna live life whatever I wanna do ima do it you gone either gone get with it or get lost."

Rondo went on to make several other posts where he declared that there wasn't any "loyalty in this sh*t," adding that he has decided to "[lay]my flag down."

"I'm not NH yall ain't gone ride for a n*gga foreal it's no sense of me being apart of yall sh*t y'all fw the opposition," he said. "Idgaf who feel hit."

Meanwhile, Quando Rondo is set to embark on a tour with NBA YoungBoy, and it has been reported that their first stop is Chicago. Check out his posts below.



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram