Quando Rondo Brings "Who Can I Trust" To SoundCloud

Quando Rondo doesn't know who to trust, and probably for good reason.

Ever since the Never Broke Again rapper was linked with the Atlanta killing of Chicago rapper King Von, Rondo has faced threats and multiple scary situations including a couple of close calls. Rondo maintains that he wasn't involved with Von's murder and also that he hasn't dissed him on any records since, but the Savannah, GA rapper has voiced his support for Lul Tim, Von's alleged killer.

The 22-year-old dropped "Who Can I Trust" with a video on YouTube about a month ago but recently brought the single over to SoundCloud.

Rapping over a heavy, trap instrumental with some elegant piano keys in the background, Rondo spits aggressively about the current state of his life and his inability to trust anybody but those closest to him. From women to Wock, the "End Of Story" rapper has trust issues with everything but definitely will not let that stop him from getting to the money.

Quotable Lyrics

Them hollow tips, they steady chasin' me

This murder sh*t come 'round occasionally

I know this sh*t might sound crazy but I feel safer when I'm in the streets

Switch be on that Glock, we swang they block, that's not the place to be

I swear that all these n****s flawed, so one hundred, ain't no fake in me

Check out "Who Can I Trust" below and let us know what you think in the comments.