Just a week after revealing that NBA YoungBoy had gifted him a million dollars to help him get over a bad breakup, it appears that Quando Rondo has found himself in a heated financial dispute.

According to DJ Akademiks, an unnamed female rapper "allegedly took $10k from him," which subsequently led to the Never Broke Again artist going on Instagram and delivering a furious rant.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"Stupid a** b*tch, quit acting like you took some sh*t from me! Stupid a**, scary a** b*tch!" Quando Rondo yelled into his phone. "F*ck! Stupid a** h**, you knew what the f*ck was going on. A n*gga was trying to slime your stupid a**, h**! That's why I was just playing cool with yo [???] a**, b*tch! The f*ck? Scary a** h**!" You know what the f*ck going on, you knew you woulda got yo a** put up. Stupid a** hoe, that's why you posting all this sh*t! And allat. Only reason why I got on the phone and was talking to you like that is to get yo scary a** to—"

After the video briefly cut out, the Still Taking Risks artist got right back into it, saying, "Then this b*tch a** n*gga Young, Y Fly Jay or whatever your b*tch a** name is. N*gga, tell everybody why you ain't hanging round us no more. Cuz you got your a** slimed, n*gga! You a b*tch, n*gga! F*ck you talmbout."

"You know what, a n*gga don't want no smoke withchu lil shawty. You got that sh*t, f*ck it," Quando Rondo continued. "B*tch, that wasn't my money, that was yours. You snatched that sh*t out my girl hand and ran! When I was bout to hit with your brother, b*tch."

See the full video of Quando Rondo's Instagram rant below.





Stay tuned to HNHH for more Quando Rondo updates, and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments.