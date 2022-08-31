Quando Rondo & NBA Youngboy Unite On "Give Me A Sign"

Quando Rondo is back in action with the release of a brand new single. The Georgia rapper teams up with NBA Youngboy for their new single, "Give Me A Sign." The two artists launch into bluesy production as they discuss trauma from the streets and the violence that they've witnessed over the years. Quando Rondo and NBA Youngboy's honesty in their pen digs deep into their psyche. "Real lone, mom, I lost my soul, I like to be alone/ Keep a burner on me but you know just how it is if I don't make it home," Youngboy raps on the record. YB also appears to shout out Lul Timm, who is accused of fatally shooting King Von. "Blackball and wanna see us down 'cause Timm get dirty with that iron," YB raps.

"Give Me A Sign" marks Quando's first release since being involved in a deadly shooting earlier this month. The rapper was reportedly targeted by three gunmen at a gas station in California who fatally shot Quando's friend.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Doin' bad at times, I cry

Hit my knees, send prayers to the sky

I'm a soldier, that's what I told 'em, knew I'd fold 'em from the jump, boy

But this nigga still wanted us to pull his whole card

Pain from the jail boys

