People will pull out all of the stunts to capture the attention of CEOs and owners of companies. In this era of social media, it seems as if everyone is accessible. People who may not have been reachable now have profiles across multiple platforms, and while they may not get back to the thousands of private messages they receive daily, they're still able to be contacted.

For those who don't what their messages or requests to get lost in the crowd, they come up with inventive ways to stand out. The billboard method has become more popular, and it worked for a woman in Atlanta who wanted to be the next star of a Tyler Perry project. Although Tyler initially scolded her for purchasing a sign, he did inevitably cast her in a series. If it worked for one, it can work for another, and South Carolina rapper Silk The Prince is the latest aspiring star who has found success with a billboard.

Silk shared a photo on Instagram that showed an advertisement with his image and Instagram name along with the message, "Tell QC to sign me." He wrote in the caption, "#QC is where I want to sign so I decided to say it out loud 💫. Tag @CoachK44 + @QcmCeo_P in the comments 🚀. If you in #ATL this week, take a pic if you see the sign. 💯"

Quality Control Music's Pierre "Pee" Thomas was made aware of the rapper's extreme measures and reached out. "I see you," Pee wrote. "Hit up @iammonieluv to set up a meeting so we can see what's up." Silk told his followers that Simone is busy and hasn't gotten back to him yet, but in the meantime, check out Silk's music below and let us know if QCM should sign him.