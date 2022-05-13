It seems like everybody is listening to Kendrick Lamar's newest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The reviews are flooding in from fans and industry celebs alike, many praising the album for its lyricism and inclusivity, like his support for the trans community. The double album's length has given listeners lots of material to parse through.

One of industry titans weighing in is Quality Control's P. It seems the CEO of the hip hop record label only has good things to say about Kendrick's newest project.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

In a tweet posted after the album's release, P wrote, "Kendrick album make you really look in the mirror and question yourself. Classic Album." To punctuate his point, he then included a goat emoji.

P hasn't been the only one showering Lamar with praise. The rapper's single for the new record, "The Heart Part 5," made massive waves throughout the hip hop scene and beyond. Even Lebron had something to say. People have also been talking positively of the features on the album, Kodak Black in particular.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has given fans more than enough to talk about. Among the topics Kendrick pontificates on are his sex addiction, R. Kelly's downfall, and Kyrie Irving's anti-vaxx stance. More Easter eggs are sure to come as mega-fans pore over every bar.

Coinciding with his massive album release, Kendrick has announced a worldwide tour which will feature Baby Keem and Tanna Leone and span three continents.

Take a look at P's tweet below, and be sure to check out the new album on Apple Music or Spotify.