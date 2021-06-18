Quality Control's Metro Marrs Releases Debut Mixtape "Popular Loner"

Quality Control rapper Metro Marrs has so many resources at his disposal-- which is the main reason why it's so special that he decided to release his debut mixtape without any of his famous friends featured. The teenager has a close friendship with his labelmates in the Migos, but he chose to prove his own ground on his debut project Popular Loner, which is officially out now.

Weeks after going viral by throwing $10,000 into the crowd at his high school graduation (and getting arrested for the stunt), Metro Marrs went a more official route by launching the Loners Rainy Day Scholarship in conjunction with his first full-length release. Handing $10,000 to his graduating class Valedictorian and Salutatorian, Metro Marrs continues to give back as he proves himself as one of the brightest young stars of tomorrow.

Listen to the 18-year-old rapper's new mixtape Popular Loner below.

Tracklist:

1. Prosper

2. Joyride

3. Live It Up

4. Don't Need Much

5. Oh Yea

6. NonChalant

7. Back of the Club

8. Bulletproof

9. French Drip

10. Bye Felicia