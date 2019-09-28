Quality Control's Layton Greene Releases "Tell Ya Story" Debut EP

Quality Control Music moved into a new genre when they singed Layton Greene, the lone R&B singer on their label. The 20-year-old St. Louis native has finally released her debut project, Tell Ya Story, a deeply personal seven-track EP that showcases the young artist's talents. "I’ve been working on this EP for over a year and a half, since I went viral in 2017,” she told Apple Music. "I feel like after people listen to the EP, they’re going to feel like they know me more."

Tell Ya Story is supported solely by Layton as she doesn't feature any other artist on the record. She opens the project with "Blame On Me," a track that she calls her testimony. "It was important to talk about what molded me as a person and everything that led up to where I am today," she said. "It was also important for me to inspire others that may be going through similar things that you can make it out of anything." She then follows with tales of love and loss before ending Tell Ya Story about healing her "Open Wounds." Give it a spin and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Blame On Me

2. Never Knew

3. I Love You

4. Choices

5. I Choose

6. Knives

7. Open Wounds