Quality Control's Baby Money Releases "New Money" Ft. Jeezy, Mozzy & More

Baby Money was bubbling throughout 2021 before inking a deal with Quality Control at the top of 2021. He hasn't slowed down at all since then. The Detroit rapper unveiled Easy Money shortly after signing with QC and his momentum hasn't slowed down since.

This morning, the rapper arrived with his official follow-up, New Money. The latest project includes sixteen tracks in total with a run-time of nearly 40 minutes. Baby Money largely holds down the project on his own but the features he does have carry weight. Jeezy appears on "All Hustle," while Mozzy and GT link up with the Detroit rapper on "Never Love Me." Tay B also appears on "Been Rich."

Press play on Baby Money's new album below and sound off on the project in the comments.