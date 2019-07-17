Quality Control Taps City Girls & Saweetie For "Come On"

Florida's City Girls and Bay Area's Saweetie have joined forces to drop a jam that they hope will be included on the soundtrack for the Hot Girl/City Girl summer. The single, titled "Come On," will be featured on Quality Control Music's recently announced forthcoming compilation, Control The Streets Volume 2. QCM artists City Girls have stampeded their way into the industry with their debut and sophomore albums PERIOD and Girl Code, respectively, albeit, Yung Miami has been holding things down while fans await JT's release from jail.

Saweetie has been solidifying her place in the rap game for years now, working her way up the ranks by sharing her music through social media. In May she released her ICY EP with only one feature from her boyfriend, Migos rapper Quavo. Her single "My Type" has stormed the airwaves, and now she hopes that this latest all-women rappers track will be another "girl power" club hit. On "Come On," the ladies deliver a clapping, twerk anthem that will assuredly find itself as a social media dance challenge within the coming weeks.

Quotable Lyrics

Make a n*gga cut a check tax refund

Where the boss n*ggas at I don't see none

Make it rain in this b*tch I wanna see ones



