New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has left Klutch Sports Group and is signing with Quality Control, the Atlanta music label which is now joining Roc Nation and Young Money by venturing into the sports agency business. Quality Control Music is best known for having signed Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Lakeyah, City Girls, and more.

While with Klutch Sports, Kamara inked a five-year, $75 million deal to remain in New Orleans through 2025, making him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL behind Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott. Klutch is highly regarded for representing NBA superstar LeBron James.



Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Kamara is one of the best running backs in the league, having rushed for 3,340 yards and 43 touchdowns in his 60 games with the Saints. The talented back is also known for his receiving prowess. He's racked up another 2,824 yards and 16 touchdowns in the air throughout his career. The 26-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by New Orleans.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Desean Jackson is among the other athletes signed to Quality Control.

The Saints and Kamara will begin their 2021 regular season campaign against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

[Via]