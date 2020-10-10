mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quality Control Signee Lakeyah Danaee Taps 42 Dugg For "Big FlexHer"

Aron A.
October 10, 2020 14:16
The latest addition to the Quality Control roster taps 42 Dugg for her new single, "Big FlexHer."


It seems like all is well over at the Quality Control headquarters after Quavo posed with a big wad of cash at their studio. The label has continued to expand since the success of Culture with the additions of artists like Lil Baby and more. The latest signee to the label, Lakeyah Danaee, recently slid through with her latest single, "Big FlexHer" ft. 42 Dugg serving as a little teaser of what to expect from her official Quality Control debut. The pair delivered the single along with a flashy video that finds the pair stunting in front of a pair of all-white foreign sports cars. Danaee's star power shines, revealing exactly what Pee saw in her while delivers a verse full of swag and charisma.

I'ma big tipper, told you I ain't into kissin'
I just spent your mortgage on some Louis V slippers
One bitch she don't suck dick, please
Amiris for the baddies, all the rats gettin' weaves

