Quality Control Rapper Marlo Preps Upcoming Album With "Heartless"

Hustling before he made it big as a rapper, Quality Control's Marlo is fixing to make himself into a household name in music this week. After collaborating with Lil Baby and Future on the title track to his upcoming album 1st N 3rd, the rising star has officially come through with his follow-up single "Heartless," a solo joint that's definitely more emotive than his last output.

Produced by Twysted Genius, Marlo admits that he's never been vulnerable enough to hand his heart away, always keeping his guard up because, in his words, it's a "cold world." His heart is frozen at this point, making for peak lyrical content in his latest single "Heartless."

Listen below and stay tuned for Marlo's new album, which releases this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck that bitch one time, she tell me "don't leave"

She got a broken heart and it's because of me

She know that my heart cold, it been froze

Even as a juvenile my shit been gone