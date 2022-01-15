Another aspiring rapstar has reportedly lost his life. On Friday (January 14), gossip began circulating on social media that a rapper out of Miami had passed away. This is a developing story that, at the time of this publication, is shrouded in rumors and speculative reports. Details are unclear, but it seems that Wavy Navy Pooh, a rising artist out of Miami, has been gunned down in his hometown.

As information is being shared online and people are coming forward with condolences, the news of Wavy Navy Pooh's death was confirmed by Quality Control Music CEO, Pierre "Pee" Thomas.

Thomas did not offer any insight into Pooh's slaying, but he did share a photo of the rising star who was signed to his label. "Sad Day Bra. May God Keep Your Family [praying hands emoji][dove emoji]," Thomas penned in the caption.

In his comments, other QCM artists expressed their disbelief, and on other social media platforms, a video that allegedly shows Pooh being shot has also begun to go viral. There have been updates online that claim Pooh was in the car with two small children at the time of his death, but that has yet to be firmmly substantiated.

We will keep you updated as this case progresses. We send our sincerest condolences to Wavy Navy Pooh's loved ones during this difficult time.