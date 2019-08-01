Quality Control, Migos, Lil Yachty, & Gucci Mane Link Up On "Intro"

We're just two weeks away from Quality Control Music's release of their compilation, Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2, and after dropping off two singles from the project last week, the label has returned to deliver two more. We previous received Lil Baby and DaBaby's "Baby" along with Saweetie's collaboration with City Girls titled "Come On." Thursday morning, QCM added "Intro" with Migos and Lil Yachty featuring Gucci Mane and "Longtime" by 24Heavy featuring Young Thug.

On "Intro," Migos, Yachty, and Gucci take their turns boasting about their flashy lifestyles, unsurprisingly. QCM took to Instagram to tease the forthcoming music video for the single that's set to drop Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. PST. In the clip, the rap trio are living the good life as they party with beautiful women whether it be outside surrounded by luxury vehicles or in dimly lit nightclubs. Check out "Intro" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't go out like Titanic (No)

Ice on my wrist, it's gigantic (Bling)

Bro kept a pot, no ceramics (Yeah)

Glacier boy, check my dynamics (Yeah)