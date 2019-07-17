Quality Control, Lil Baby, & DaBaby Drop Off "Baby" Single

Two years after releasing their compilation, Control The Streets Volume 1, Quality Control Music has recently announced that fans will receive Control The Streets Volume 2 on August 16. The record label hasn't shared much about their forthcoming record, but they've had quite the rise within the last few years, showing that they're contenders against many of these seasoned labels with decades under their belts. Artists including Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and City Girls have certainly found many successes, and QCM is hoping that their first R&B signee, Layton Greene, will put herself on the map under their guidance, as well.

Today, QCM has dropped off two new singles from Control The Streets Volume 2: City Girls and Saweetie's "Come On," along with Lil Baby and DaBaby's new single, "Baby." On the latter, the southern rappers deliver a trap track that plays on their rap names as Lil Baby spits autotuned bars while DaBaby drops straightforward rhymes. The song rounds out at 2:22 leaving many wanting more. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

When I f*ck her doggy style the only time I'm on my knees

I barely wanna hit it got her beggin' baby please

Tell that b*tch to shut up

'Bout to f*ck my nut up