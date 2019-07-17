mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quality Control, Lil Baby, & DaBaby Drop Off "Baby" Single

Erika Marie
July 17, 2019 01:03
1.1K Views
81
3
CoverCover

Baby
Quality Control, Lil Baby & DaBaby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
82% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

QCM is bringing heat this summer.


Two years after releasing their compilation, Control The Streets Volume 1, Quality Control Music has recently announced that fans will receive Control The Streets Volume 2 on August 16. The record label hasn't shared much about their forthcoming record, but they've had quite the rise within the last few years, showing that they're contenders against many of these seasoned labels with decades under their belts. Artists including Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and City Girls have certainly found many successes, and QCM is hoping that their first R&B signee, Layton Greene, will put herself on the map under their guidance, as well.

Today, QCM has dropped off two new singles from Control The Streets Volume 2: City Girls and Saweetie's "Come On," along with Lil Baby and DaBaby's new single, "Baby." On the latter, the southern rappers deliver a trap track that plays on their rap names as Lil Baby spits autotuned bars while DaBaby drops straightforward rhymes. The song rounds out at 2:22 leaving many wanting more. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

When I f*ck her doggy style the only time I'm on my knees
I barely wanna hit it got her beggin' baby please
Tell that b*tch to shut up
'Bout to f*ck my nut up

Quality Control Lil Baby DaBaby Control The Streets Vol 2
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Quality Control, Lil Baby, & DaBaby Drop Off "Baby" Single
81
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject