The reprieve of Quality Control's Control the Streets series dominated the proceedings this week, thanks to a star-studded cast featuring Wheezy, Saweetie, City Girls on the surface. As such, "Baby" performed by the infantile duo of DaBaby of Lil Baby, grabbed a spot on our FIRE EMOJI playlist this week. Hip-hop enthusiasts will be asked to wait another month for the full unveiling of Vol. 2 on August 16.

Elsewhere on the docket, A$AP Ferg managed to keep his buzz going strong with "Wam" featuring MadeinTYO, the latest teaser earmarked for his Floor Seats project, due in the not-so-distant future. Ronny J was also fortunate to place amongst this week's finalist, off the strength of "Lights Out" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and an ever-improving Rich The Kid.

Missing out on the list by the slimmest of deadlines was DaBaby's reworked remix for "Suge," later co-opted by Nicki Minaj within the balance of her Megatron persona. Otherwise, a majority of the submissions are comprised of holdovers from week's past, notwithstanding the stellar inclusion of Lil West's "Bad" amidst the rippled effect of returning guests such as Post Malone and Tory Lanez. Be sure to follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below.

