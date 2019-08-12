Get your magnifying glasses ready because Quality Control just announced the complete tracklist to their upcoming compilation project and it's loaded with new material. Considering the fact that we've already heard nearly ten of the songs that are on the final cut for CTS2, we knew that it would be stacked to the brim. Our suspicion was confirmed when today, P and the rest of his team at QC shared the tracklist, which contains thirty-six songs.

The first half of the tape is dedicated to showing off the heavy artillery on Quality Control's roster. Think the Migos, solo tracks from Takeoff, Quavo and Offset, the City Girls, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and other heavy hitters at the label. There will be features from Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Meek Mill, Tee Grizzley, and others. The second half of the project is reserved for more of the unknown names that QC has to offer. 24 Heavy, Jordan Hollywood, Duke Deuce, YRN Murk, Street Bud, and others all have tracks on the compilation. Surprisingly enough, Cardi B will not be featured on Control The Streets Vol. 2, which has many of her fans commenting on the numerous social posts QC put up. In her defense, she's not actually an official Quality Control-signed artist. She simply uses the label for management.

Which song are you most excited to hear. Check out the tracklist below.