Quality Control's been quietly preparing for the release of their second label compilation album. Following a successful year for both Migos and Lil Yachty in 2017, QC dropped off Control The Streets Vol. 1. If you thought that Quality Control was actually going to let summer 2019 dropping off some heat, you were highly mistaken. Control The Streets Vol. 2 officially has a release date set for next month.

Migos, Lil Yachty, and Quality Control CEO Pee took to Instagram to announce the release date for Control The Streets Vol. 2 as well as the cover art. The project is set to drop on August 16th and tonight, we'll be receiving a little teaser. City Girls and Saweetie will be dropping off their new collaboration, "Come On" tonight. There's also another single that's set to drop tonight, although it's unsure who will be on the single.

Pee's signed a few new artists to both Quality Control and their management company, Solid Foundation Management since the release of the last compilation. The most notable names are Trippie Redd and Cardi B who signed to Solid Foundation. Jordan Hollywood also penned a deal with Quality Control last year. Quavo and Pee signed 14-year-old rapper Street Bud to the label earlier this year shortly after Quality Control signed their first R&B act, Layton Greene.

Keep your eyes peeled for more info on Control The Streets 2.