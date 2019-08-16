mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quality Control & Takeoff Deliver "Bless Em" Featuring Travis Scott

Erika Marie
August 16, 2019 03:52
408 Views
Bless Em
Quality Control & Takeoff Feat. Travis Scott

Takeoff takes center stage.


Quality Control Music's Control The Streets, Volume 2 is upon us. The popular label has given its artists opportunities to shine on the 36-track project including Migos rapper Takeoff who makes multiple appearances. Not only does the Atlanta artist show up on the compilation four times with Migos, but he's featured three more times as a solo artist. On two of those songs, he stands alone, but on another, he's assisted by "Sicko Mode" rapper Travis Scott on "Bless Em."

Takeoff takes the reigns on his Scott-supported song as Travis comes through with one verse. The Migos member flexes on the track as he mentions his cars, jewelry, and status, as Scott raps about keeping a low profile from people who try to catch him slipping. These two make for an interesting pair, but their collaboration stands out within the three dozen songs featured on Control the Streets, Volume 2. Take a listen to "Bless Em" and let us know if you're catching a vibe with this one.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on Fox 5, try to take my necklace (Neck)
On Instagram Live, updates every second (Sec')
Five Guys in the kitchen, heavy on the veggies (Heavy)
N*ggas ain't got money, all cappin', but I tell it (Tell)
N*ggas gon' take the whole pack if I sell it (Take)
We ride like the service secret, n*ggas' mob tellin' (Mob)

