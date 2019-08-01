Quality Control, 24Heavy, & Young Thug Share Reflective Single "Longtime"

On August 16, Quality Control Music will finally deliver their highly anticipated compilation project, Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2. Last week, QCM dropped off two singles from the forthcoming record: Lil Baby and DaBaby's "Baby" along with Saweetie and City Girls' collaboration titled "Come On." On Thursday morning, QCM gifted fans with two more additions that include "Intro" with Migos and Lil Yachty featuring Gucci Mane and "Longtime" by 24Heavy featuring Young Thug.

While "Intro" is a more boastful track, listeners will find "Longtime" to be more reflective. 24Heavy and Young Thug share their past struggles and what they've faced during the rise of their careers with autotune-heavy vocals. The single is almost inspirational as the core message of the song is repeated throughout in the chorus: "Stay down 'til you come up." While it's been announced that the visual for "Intro" is set to drop on Thursday morning, there's yet to be any word on whether or not "Longtime" will get its own music video. Let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I was a dirty diamond in the rough

But now I'm polished, see me clear