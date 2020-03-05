QC's Kollision Turns Up On New Banger "Walkin"

Quality Control is still dominating as they enter the 2020s with a roster filled with stars. Even so, they're always nurturing new and old talent to bring them to a platform where they can make a formal introduction to the world. This week, QC's Kollision pulled up with his latest banger, "Walkin'." Taking on a muddy trap beat, Kollision masters the art of repetition at the beginning of the track before attacking the beat head first.

Although we haven't received a new project from Kollision since 2018, he has continued to bless the streets with new music including "Bait," his solo offering on Quality Control: Control The Streets II compilation.

Check out the latest drop from Quality Control's Kollision and stay tuned for new music and updates on him.

Quotable Lyrics

Feedin' the fam, you know that I eat

Devour and conquer, you know that I feast

Creasin' my sneaks, I'm walkin' on beats

Marked in the V, came with a tree