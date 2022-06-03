Pierre "P" Thomas, CEO of Quality Control Music, founded the record label alongside Kevin “Coach K” Lee in March 2013. From the beginning, the Atlanta natives emphasized that QC was focused on finding and developing smaller artists in the ATL area and creatively supporting their visions. Their success is evident as they currently house Migos, Lil Baby, and City Girls, among others.

Through his music industry hustle, Thomas has elevated to mogul status, and is now a bit of a celebrity in his own right. In that regard, he puts on an annual event to celebrate his birthday, and this year it definitely appeared to be a show-stopper with plenty of fellow ATL royalty coming out.

Thomas held his second annual “Black Ball” birthday celebration hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 1, a week ahead of his actual birthday. The black-tie event had guests in their most elegant suits and dresses. Attendees included Quality Control Music’s very own, Quavo, Takeoff, Lil Baby, and City Girls. Other stars in attendance included Young MA, Coi Leray, Moneybagg Yo, Ari Fletcher, Corey Gamble, Gucci Mane, Nardo Wick, Jayda Cheaves, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Atlanta’s mayor Andre Dickens, 2 Chainz, and many more. The lavish night included performances from Keith Sweat, Kim “Kem” Owens, and more.

We've done a little round-up from the night below.

Lil Baby shows off his Black Ball Outfit





Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher





Tiny is ready for the event





Coi Leray's look is one to remember

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Trend Setter (@coileray)

Jayda Cheaves came through





Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo are always couple goals





Takeoff and Quavo support their label boss





The City Girls rocking black dresses with cut-outs

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Of course, Gucci Mane came through with his wife

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Crew pic