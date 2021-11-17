January 6, 2021, was one of the first days this year when time felt like it was standing still. Following former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election, a riot was held at Capitol Hill by frustrated voters who believed that the election had been fraudulent, and as more people gathered at the capitol, the riot turned into a deadly insurrection. During the attack on the U.S. Capitol, several people were injured, and one of the rioters was killed.

Roughly ten months later, some of the most well-known participants are still facing legal repercussions for their actions on January 6th, and one of those people is Jacob Chansley, who is also known as QAnon Shaman.



For those unfamiliar with Chansley, he was one of the most recognizable rioters seen in photos from the insurrection. While breaking into the capitol, Chansley was shirtless, and in addition to wearing a furry hat with two horns, he also carried an American flag and a bullhorn with him through the capitol building.

Earlier this week, Chansley was able to strike a plea deal in his case, and now, his sentence has officially been revealed. According to Complex, Jacob Chansley has been sentenced to 41 months in prison, which is several months short of the 4-year-plus sentence that the prosecution was seeking.

Stay tuned for more information regarding other rioters involved in the January 6th Capitol Insurrection.



