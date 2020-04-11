Celebrating a birthday while under quarantine isn't the greatest way to kick off one's big day. However, being safe and healthy is something to be happy about, and it looks like Q-Tip has put things into perspective. The rap mogul turned 50-years-old today and was greeted online with a swarm of well-wishes from friends and fans. The Tribe Called Quest icon took to Instagram to now only thank the masses for their birthday messages, but to drop off a gift of his own.



Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer / Getty Images

The rapper's video opened with him jamming on the guitar before he shared his announcement. "Message from da Abstract," was written over the clip before it continues with his message. "I pray🙏🏾 u and ur loved ones are n good health. Thank u for all the bday love...🙏🏾but I have something to share w[ith] u... AlGoRhythms, RIOTDIARIES, and THE LAST ZULU."

The trio of projects is the first set of solo records that we'll receive from Q-Tip since he delivered Kamaal The Abstract. Unsurprisingly, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement. Check out the birthday message from Q-Tip below.