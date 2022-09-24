Q Releases Soulful New R&B Track "Stereo Driver"

This is for the R&B heads out there. South Florida singer and songwriter Q (not the ScHoolboy), full name Q Steven Marsden, has just released a new song and accompanying music video, "Stereo Driver," which is an '80s-tinged alt-R&B jam with funky undertones. This follows last year's The Shave Experiment EP, which set him apart in the R&B lane thanks to the viral success of his breakout song, "Take Me Where Your Heart Is."

Those unfamiliar with the singer's music might be reminded of some of The Weeknd's recent work, with guitar tones reminiscent of Steve Lacy's latest album and an undeniably funky baseline. Vocally, Q delivers a sultry and powerful performance, complete with vocal overdubs to make his voice stand out, that could fit snugly on the most classic of '80s instrumentals. The reverbed drums and and occasional organ hits make the instrumental feel more lush, making for an optimistic sound to contrast Q's introspection.

On "Stereo Driver," the Florida singer wants to make a connection with someone who's struggling emotionally, assuring them that he'll be their stereo driver. Maybe he's referring to inspiring people through his music, or he's trying to find comfort within himself through an inner dialogue. Past mistakes are referenced, times when there was nothing to lose or gain, and there's a hopefulness and calmness to the song that urges listeners to heal inwardly instead of focusing on the external problems ahead.

"I wrote 'Stereo Driver' during a time of despair, and I had to lean on a higher power to help me through it," Q expressed in a statement. "I wanted the lyrics to come off as a dialogue, and help people self reflect."

You can check out the video for Q's wavy new track "Stereo Driver" below, and find it on streaming services.

Quotable Lyrics

Chasing a fight that won't solve anything

Rest, be assured that you got everything

I will be your stereo driver

For your body, mind, and soul