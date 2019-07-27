Q Money Taps Project Pat For His Three 6 Tribute, "Sippin (Patron)" Remix

At the beginning of the month, Q Money furnished his Three 6 Mafiatribute with its own music video. Since then, "Sippin (Patron)" has been elongated to include, the one and only Project Pat, himself a major component of Three 6 lore. If you know, you know: Q Money's "Sippin" is a frame by frame rendering of the edifying classic, whose iconic "sip, sipping on some" refrain was indistinguishably the voice of Project Pat.

The helpless response to things like Redman being in the Wu-Tang, or flatbread originating somewhere other than in Anatolia, feel like trick questions when juxtaposed with Project Pat's enshrinement in the Hypnotized Minds collective. Q Money was wise enough to understand that Pat was essential to the draw, even though the idea may have come to him a few weeks late. If you're keen pouring out this evening, find you some Patron, and let 'er drip for Lord Infamous and the crypt keepers that swilled him to prominence in the frozen age.

Quotable Lyrics:

Catch your lil bih on that liquor

In a two-seater, ate my dick up

Pull on some pillows, now that bih touching toes

Put an arch in her back, I'm straight up in that hoe.

- Project Pat