Q Money Flips Three 6 Mafia On "Sippin (Patron)"

Milca P.
July 08, 2019 03:48
82 Views
Sippin (Patron)
Q Money

Listen to Q Money's latest.


Q Money has returned to bless fans with a new track, "Sippin (Patron)." The new cut finds Q hopping over a backdrop that takes Three 6 Mafia's "Sippin On Some Syrup" track as Q returns to deliver on his verse.

Arriving on July 5th, the new track serves as a preview of Q Money's forthcoming new project which currently holds no due date. The new track also arrives attached to a new video directed by LVTR Kevin as Q navigates a house party for the duration of the track.

“I had so much fun shooting the video for “Sippin” and I’m excited for the world to see it," Q Money says of the new clip, per Hypebeast. Watch it in full up top.

Quotable Lyrics

Fucked her off the meds
Now I'm holding up her legs
Got 'em locked just like some dreads
As soon as we got done, left her text message on read

Q Money new music Songs new song sippin Three 6 Mafia
