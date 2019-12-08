Q Money Drops Off "How You Gon Hate" Album

Cleveland's Q Money has popped up to share his newest How You Gon Hate project. Outfitted with 11 tracks, the project features additional voices form 24 Heavy and fellow TIG artist YFN Lucci. The new project arrives as Q Money sits behind bars on murder charges after a Decatur shooting left 24-year-old Calvin Chappell dead earlier this year.

“We feel Qamar was a victim in this situation as well due to his life being completely altered behind this event,” wrote Q's family in a statement issued shortly after his arrest. “Qamar is an energetic, enthusiastic young man and has no malice in his heart for anyone. As the facts and evidence continue to become available, we are sure that they will show that Qamar acted in self-defense from feeling as though his life was at risk and being threatened."

Stream How You Gon Hate below.