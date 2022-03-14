Q Da Fool Shares New Project "Indicted"

There was tons of buzz surrounding Q Da Fool when it was announced he signed a deal with Roc Nation. Fans were ecstatic for the DMV rapper's journey and he continued to level up with each release. He teamed up with Zaytoven on 100 Rounds, and collaborated with Maxo Kream on "Playoffs." Unfortunately, his career hit a stall after he was arrested. The story of his arrest remains unclear but he's still behind bars. However, he isn't allowing his incarceration from deterring him from his career.

This week, the rapper came through with a brand new project titled, Indicted. Laced with 10 songs, the project boasts no features, allowing Q Da Fool to shine in the spotlight.

Check the latest from the DMV rapper below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.