Q Da Fool Makes The DMV Proud With New EP "Deaf Wish"

Roc Nation signee Q Da Fool is making sure to represent for the DMV area with his new project Deaf Wish, an eight-track EP that shows just why he's one of the more promising young acts on Jay-Z's label.



Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Roc Nation

With Deaf Wish, Q keeps the sounds primarily in a trap-centric lane but makes sure to give each track a specific flavor in the way he switches up the flow. Tracks like "Battle Field" and "Breaking Da Bowl" see the Lagos, Maryland native opting for a more sing-song approach, meanwhile others like "From The Bay" and "Baghdad" see him going with a faster flow more suitable to the trap beats that take over majority of the EP. While it's sure to leave fans wishing the album was maybe a few songs longer, Deaf Wish is still good enough to make you want to hear more from the 23-year-old emcee.

Listen to Deaf Wish, the new EP by Q Da Fool, right now on all streaming platforms and let us know what you think of it down below in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Battle Field

2. Wit My Rounds (Feat. OHGEESY)

3. Hustle

4. Bad News

5. From The Bay

6. Different Breed

7. Baghdad

8. Breaking Da Bowl