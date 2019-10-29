Q Da Fool Juggles Two At The "Same Time" On New Song

Q Da Fool might have the backing of Roc Nation but the DMV artist is making sure that he's still touching the street with each drop. The rapper returned with his new single and video for "Same Time." Q Da Fool delivers an eerie banger as he brings you through his hood while counting bands and mobbing out with his homies. The production for the song feels like something out of a horror movie which is appropriate given the season but also, Q Da Fool touches on some dark subject matter throughout the song.

Q Da Fool has undoubtedly been putting in work this year. After signing to Roc Nation, he teamed up with Kenny Beats for their joint project titled, Bad Influence.

Peep Q's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

You done been in situations, n***a you ain't even shoot

Tell my lawyer beat the case or his son gon' make the news

Treat life like chess, I think before I move