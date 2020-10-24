Q Da Fool Enlists Peewee Longway, Mulatto, & Doe Boy For "Dope On A Spoon" Project

Q Da Fool has been a beacon of consistency when it comes to his music and over the past few weeks, the Maryland rapper has been teasing a brand new project called Dope On A Spoon. After singles such as Real Rich with Peewee Longway, fans were excited to see what he would produce, and he certainly did not disappoint as the project dropped on Friday.

With this album, Q Da Fool dropped 13 tracks with the entire runtime clocking in at just 32 minutes. With Dope On A Spoon, Q Da Fool gets to the point as he is aided by only just a few features. Of course, these include Peewee Longway, Doe Boy, Lud Foe, and Mulatto.

Stream the album below and let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Tracklist:

1. Stakeouts

2. Real Rich (Ft. Peewee Longway)

3. Reckless

4. Frozen

5. My Choppa

6. Nothing To Brag About (ft. Doe Boy & Lud Foe)

7. Back Busy

8. Diamonds

9. Drip On

10. Plastic

11. Do Da Dash

12. Way Better

13. Gotta Go Get It (ft. Mulatto)