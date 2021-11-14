mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Q Da Fool Doubles Up On "Twin (Deluxe)"

Aron A.
November 14, 2021 13:11
Twin (Deluxe)
Q Da Fool

Q Da Fool drops off the deluxe edition of his project, "Twin."


DMV's Q Da Fool is back with the re-up. The rapper came through with his seven-song project Twin earlier this year. The project included no features whatsoever but it was another effort that highlighted Q Da Fool's ability to deliver emotionally-potent records that speak to the struggle he experienced.

This week, the rapper returned with the official deluxe edition of the project. Equipped with an additional 9 songs to extend the tracklist to 16 tracks, the rapper continues to hold it down on his own. Snowzart, who appears on "30 Switches," serves as the sole guest feature on Twin (Deluxe). However, Q Da Fool does bring on a slew of producers likeNamz Beatz, Harto Beats, E Major Unruly, and Juu2x.

Check out the deluxe edition of Q Da Fool's Twin below. 

