Q Da Fool & OhGeesy's "Wit My Rounds" Is A Lowkey Banger

Q Da Fool is gearing fans up for his upcoming EP and just a couple of days ago, he dropped a single that will surely have his supporters excited. The artist recently teamed up with Shoreline Madia member OhGeesy for this lowkey banger which is being dubbed "Wit My Rounds." They even dropped a music video for the song, which can be viewed below.

We're calling this track "lowkey" because while the beat certainly knocks, it isn't the most powerful part of the track. Instead, it is Q Da Fool and OhGeesy's delivery that truly makes you want to join a moshpit, while social distancing, of course. Both artists offer some braggadocios lyrics and overall, it's an infectious tune that you'll want to add to any turn-up playlists you might be editing right now.

Quotable Lyrics:

I keep a weapon

Never second-guessing

Where my lawyer at?

I don't ask the questions