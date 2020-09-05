Pyrex Whippa Delivers The Chilling Banger "Blood On The Hills"

Pyrex Whippa has emerged as one of the young rappers that have a bright future ahead of them. Producer and rapper, this multi-talented artist teams with Southside, and co-produced "Blood On The Hills." Chilling yet satisfying, the new single is reminiscent of The Weeknd’s early days of House of Balloons intertwined with Future’s drug-inspired lyrical frenzies. The new single also comes with haunting visuals.

The beat relies on a screechy synth that sounds like it came from a horror film's suspenseful melody. The rest of the instrumental is structured around the powerful 808s that make your teeth rattle. This young artist learned a great deal from his peers. "Blood On The Hills" encapsulates the unspoken invaluable lessons Pyrex afforded to learn and acquire due to his production efforts in the most coveted studios alongside the Atlanta gatekeepers in Metro Boomin’ , Southside, Future, and Young Thug.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna drown in this syrup for real

Doc prescribing me herb and pills

traded love for a line with the deal

100 scars on my heart tryna heal





