The Pussycat Dolls ended their mainstream run back in 2010, disbanding nearly a decade ago. As one of the most successful musical acts of the 2000s thus far, the all-girl group's legacy has long been recognized critically and commercially as iconic. Seemingly reliving some of the group's glory, Jessica Sutta announced her pregnancy with husband Mikey Marquart in a Pussycat Dolls burlesque-inspired reveal on Instagram.



The 38-year-old Miami native shared she was expecting her first child, a baby boy due to arrive in May. "It's been an exciting year for me so far. I got some crazy news to share. I'm having a baby. I'm due in May. I've always wanted to be a mommy," she wrote in the caption of the reveal.

"You’re a rock star, Matt! This is such an exciting time in my life and I’m so happy to share it with all of you. To all the people thinking the tour isn’t going to happen and spreading negativity on one of the most beautiful life events for me, that’s simply not true," she continued to pen in the caption. Sutta tied the knot with pop singer Mikey Marquart in September 2019.

"I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it… It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true," Sutta told Entertainment Tonight about the pregnancy. Check out the burlesque-inspired reveal above.

Congratulations to Jessica and her family!



