For many couples, wedding anniversaries are the perfect time to let your significant other know just how much they mean to you – Pusha T and his wife, Virginia Williams are no exception.

Earlier this week, on Thursday (July 21), the duo celebrated their fourth year of being married to each other, and after spending months labouring away on his highly acclaimed It's Almost Dry album, the New York native was happy to award his wife with an expensive gift for her patience and support.

Pusha T and Virginia Williams at the GRAMMY Awards in 2019 -- Rich Fury/Getty Images

A video that's been uploaded to social media shows Williams laying on a bed while unwrapping and unzipping a box from her partner. "Babe, have you lost your mind?!" she excitedly asks upon realizing that the package contains a Richard Mille watch.

"What?! That's so hard!" her enthusiasm continued.

Pusha and his bridge exchanged vows on July 21, 2018, during a star-studded affair in Virginia Beach. As is sometimes tradition with weddings, the 7/21 date is of high significance for the couple.

"For whatever reason, I see the number 721 almost every day in crazy places," Williams shared in a past interview with Brides.

"On 7/21/16 Terrence had me believing he was in L.A. but popped up at our home in Bethesda. He told me to meet him on our rooftop terrace…when I did he was on one knee and asked me to marry him at 7:21 pm! I said yes!

