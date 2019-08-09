During his press run in the weeks leading up to the release of Port Of Miami 2, Rick Ross was teasing a major record featuring both Pusha-T and Lil Wayne. Given the fact that those two artists have had their differences over the years, we were all excited to learn how Rozay managed to get them on the same track. The song's features were hidden when the album tracklist was revealed and last night, fans rushed to see if the rumors were true. Unfortunately, Pusha-T's verse is absent from the song but instead, a hook is provided by John Legend and we've still got a fire inclusion from Lil Wayne. If you're still curious about Pusha's part though, it recently surfaced online and an explanation was provided as to why it isn't on the official version.



Because of Pusha-T's absence on the song, many people started speculating that he pulled his feature after learning Wayne would also be on the cut. Apparently though, that's not the case. As reported by Complex, Upscale Vandal, who works closely with Push, says that the verse was cleared even after the Virginia rapper was made aware of who he'd be sharing the microphone with. Unfortunately, he does not have any answers as to why Push was taken off.

In his verse, the Clipse member raps: "What a hell of a year, true colors exposed/Crowns on these clowns, it’s like you colored they nose." The alternate version has leaked online, which features further references to the Whitney Houston controversy after using her image for the DAYTONA cover.

Listen to the official version (without Pusha-T) below.