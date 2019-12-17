Pusha T's made major moves in the past few years and clearly, he's leveling up for 2020. The rapper, who recently revealed he's expecting his first child, has been campaigning on criminal justice reform, collaborating with Adidas, and his latest move appears to be in the food industry. Pusha T is gearing up to launch Kitsuen, a ramen and craft cocktail bar in Washington, D.C.

Teaming up with Wayne Johnson and Tony Perry, prominent nightclub owners in D.C., Pusha T's new resto-bar will be opening up to the public for the first time on New Year's Eve in Washington's H Street Corridor. "We want to open up a cool, trendy bar that can be a fixture in the neighborhood for years to come," Johnson told Complex.

The partnership between Johnson, Perry, and Push happened naturally. Pusha T has been working with Johnson and Perry over the years in his music career to host parties at their clubs. Kitsuen also NBA players Jerian and Jerami Grant, Terrion Jones, Push, and entrepreneur Kyle Eubanks are bringing this to life. Veteran chef Munehiro Mori of Tokyo will be heading the kitchen.

With new business ventures and a child on the way, 2020 is already shaping up to be major year for Pusha T. Whether or not he'll release the follow-up to Daytona remains unclear but we do know that there's a good chance Kanye West will once again handle the production on it.