It looks like the title of Pusha-T's highly-anticipated new studio album has been accidentally revealed through a promotional banner on YouTube Music.

The Virginia-based rapper has been teasing his upcoming full-length body of work for some time, telling fans that it will be worth the wait and even saying it's better than his Grammy-nominated album, Daytona. Hip-hop fans have been waiting patiently for Pusha-T to return with his album and it looks like it's coming soon.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

According to multiple sources, Push's upcoming new album could be called It's Not Dry Yet. This information comes from a screenshot on YouTube Music, which encourages fans to listen to the new album, despite it not having been released. This must have been a mistake from YouTube Music's editorial team.

The album title has not been confirmed by Pusha-T.

As of the time of this publication, the album does not have a release date. However, with the way that Push has been teasing it, it is likely arriving sooner rather than later. If you can't wait for new music from him, check out his feature on Babyface Ray's new single, out today.

What do you think of the possible title of Pusha-T's new album? Does it sound like a classic?