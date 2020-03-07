Pusha T has teamed up with Call of Duty once again for another Adidas Ozweego collaboration, following up on the limited "Kingslayer" colorway that debuted last fall. The stealthy collab, priced at $180, will reportedly be available next Wednesday, March 11th at select Adidas retailers.

The upcoming Pusha T x Call of Duty x Adidas Ozweego comes equipped with predominately black design, featuring a combination of mesh and suede. The murdered out Ozweego also comes equipped with dark blue detailing throughout the silhouette, including the outsole, while the Call of Duty "Modern Warfare" logo sits proudly near the heel on both sides of the shoe.

It remains to be seen how many pairs will be up for grabs but it's worth noting that their first "Kingslayer" edition was limited to just a few hundred pairs. Check out the latest batch of images below and click here to preview Pusha's "Friends & Family" Adidas Dame 6 collab.

