I'm not sure where Pusha T fans, Call of Duty gamers and sneakerheads crossover on the venn diagram of life, but if you appreciate all three then this Adidas Ozweego collab will be right up your alley. Following up on the trio's "Kingslayer" Ozweego collaboration from the fall of 2019 comes an all-new stealthy black design, featuring a combination of mesh and suede.

Adidas

The murdered out Ozweego also comes equipped with dark blue detailing throughout the silhouette, including the outsole, while the Call of Duty "Modern Warfare" logo sits proudly near the heel on both sides of the shoe. According to Sneaker News, the forthcoming Pusha T x Call of Duty x Adidas Ozweego collab will be available at select Adidas retailers on March 11th for the retail price of $150.

It remains to be seen how many pairs will be up for grabs but it's worth noting that their first "Kingslayer" edition was limited to just a few hundred pairs. Check out the official images below and stay tuned for more details.

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas