Just like Kanye West, Pusha T has been one of Adidas' favorite collaborators over the years, despite his role in keeping Drake away from the company. All beefs aside, the three stripes brand is more than happy to have Pusha T on their team and this year, they have given him the Adidas Ozweego as his playground. Recently, Pusha and Adidas teamed up with Call of Duty for the "Kingslayer" Ozweego and as you can imagine, they have plans for many more colorways.

This past week, we got our first look at the brand new "King Push" colorway which is covered in rich tones. The upper is made with a mix of suede and mesh while the color is a deep navy blue. This blue extends all the way down to the chunky midsole which gives the sneaker a dad shoe aesthetic. The laces and tongue are a matching shade of green although it's important to note the tongue is actually made of leather. Yellow stitching can be found on the side which helps differentiate the three stripes branding.

If you want to cop these, they will be available as of Friday, November 15th for an undisclosed price, according to Sneaker News.

