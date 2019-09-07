Pusha T has further cemented himself as one of the best rappers in the world over the past couple of years and when it comes to the world of fashion, he has been absolutely killing it with Adidas. The rapper has had some interesting collaborations come out over the past few years and now, Pusha is teaming up with the three stripes yet again, this time on the new Adidas Ozweego silhouette.

The shoe fits the dad shoe aesthetic perfectly and has been on many people's radars throughout the year. Pusha T's version of the shoe is quite interesting as the entire upper is made of leather, suede, and mesh materials that are mostly creamy beige. From there, we have red accents on the three stripes placed on each side. The inside of the shoe is green which creates a cool interesting contrast from the rest of the sneaker.

As of right now, there is no concrete release date so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping these.

Image via Adidas

