Pusha T performed at Rolling Loud New York on Sunday. At one point during his set, while he was bouncing along to My Name Is My Name cut, "Nosetalgia," he was met with a surprise.

Push was about to commence the song's first verse and he caught a figure running toward him from behind. The G.O.O.D. Music president pounced to the side and got in position to throw hands like a trained fighter, only to discover that it was none other than Wale coming to join him. Once Push noticed it was just his friend and not some crazed fan, he gave Wale a firm hug. Wale then tried to direct Push's attention to something at the back of the stage, but Push had a performance to get back to.

This was a rather risky call by Wale, considering how often stages get stormed by random people and how this causes artists to be alert to potential threats. Push's reflex could have easily been to start swinging. Luckily, things didn't go in that direction and we merely got a funny clip out of it.

Wale dropped his sixth studio album, Wow... That's Crazy, on Friday. Give it a listen here.