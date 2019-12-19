When a fan sent The-Dream a direct message asking if he could create an extended version of his song "Cedes Benz," the iconic songwriter came through and replied that the new version was being sent to mastering at that very moment. With the holiday spirit running through his veins, Dream likely didn't realize that, by agreeing to drop the extended version of the song, he would need to field requests from more fans and even his peers. After visiting the artist's crib the other day, Pusha-T decided to try something out, asking for a gift in his comments box.

Responding to The-Dream's recent social upload, Virginia rapper Pusha-T tried his luck by asking his friend to part ways with one of his ultra-expensive luxury vehicles. He copied the format of the fan's message and wrote: "Hi The Dream, I just left your house a few days ago and u had one Phantom too many in your drive way. Could u send the keys and title to my Maryland address? I believe in you and your talent will help u buy yourself another one. Thanx."

He then showed his real personality, adding, "Since we asking for shit" to close out. Something tells us this won't work out in Push's favor but, hey, it was worth a try. You'll get that Phantom one way or another!