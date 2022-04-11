Pusha T discussed what it's like working with Jay-Z during a recent sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God, following the release of his new single, "Neck & Wrist." Pusha has worked with the legendary rapper numerous times throughout his career.

When asked how a collaboration between Pusha and Jay-Z comes together, he explained: "I treat the whole situation very delicately."

He continued: "I reach out to him when I feel like there's absolutely nothing else great I can say on this record, and the only person who can give the record an uptick is somebody who I can't say what they can say. I can't speak what Hov speaks. I'm not there."



Leigh Vogel / Getty Images

As for "Neck & Wrist," he explained that he "didn't hear anybody else for it."

Pusha also revealed that he had no idea Jay was going to reference his haters and the death of Biggie Smalls in the verse.

"He didn't tell me nothing man, but it was so great," he said. "If you know him, he's always going to reference whatever is sticky in the media."

With his lyrics, Jay fired back at Faizon Love, who had claimed that he lied about his past as a drug dealer.

Check out Charlamagne's conversation with Pusha T below.